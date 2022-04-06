Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 18,289 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $794.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

