Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 18,289 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $423,147.13.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $221,832.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.
- On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.
- On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.
Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $794.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
