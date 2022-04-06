MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP David E. Dykstra Sells 2,500 Shares

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $93.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.