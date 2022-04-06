MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP David E. Dykstra Sells 2,500 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $93.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

