Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

GOLD stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

