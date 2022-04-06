10,608 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $4,754,000.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

