Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,432 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in First Merchants by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in First Merchants by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 184,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $48.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

