Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

