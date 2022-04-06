Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $3,624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

LPLA stock opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $196.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.97.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

