20,409 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 179,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

