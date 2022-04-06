Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE:AGO opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 in the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 1,013,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,302,000 after buying an additional 993,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,020,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,565,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.