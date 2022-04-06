Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.60.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,770,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

