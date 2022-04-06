Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.60.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,770,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
