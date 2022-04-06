Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $192.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $150.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34. The company has a market cap of $318.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,615 shares of company stock worth $82,000,992. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

