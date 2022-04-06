Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 182 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 204.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.27.

SWDBY opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.04. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.95%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

