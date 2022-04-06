Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 billion and the highest is $6.12 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $27.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nokia by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,146,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

