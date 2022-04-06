Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Portillos alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portillos has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. Portillos’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portillos will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.