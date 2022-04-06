Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 10,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $444,250.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $165.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.01. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $141.38 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,541,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.