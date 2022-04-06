Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after acquiring an additional 686,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,640,000 after buying an additional 1,978,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

