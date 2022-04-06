Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) SVP Fabian Souza Sells 21,400 Shares of Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 66.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

