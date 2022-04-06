Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 9,390 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68.

On Monday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,704 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $393,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56.

Shares of POWI opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $44,698,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 387,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after acquiring an additional 319,143 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,382,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

