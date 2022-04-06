SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.40.

SPWR stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 121.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $11,756,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,821,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

