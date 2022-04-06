CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $262.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $262.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.08.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $237.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.61. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

