Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

