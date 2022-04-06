Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,102 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 367,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.