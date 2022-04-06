Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 409 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNS opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

