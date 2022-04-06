Van ECK Associates Corp Has $363,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 59,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HR stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

