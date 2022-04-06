Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $408,000 in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 168,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $617,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 278,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

