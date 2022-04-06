Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

