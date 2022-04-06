Van ECK Associates Corp Has $277,000 Holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 698,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINP opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

