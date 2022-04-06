Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $430,000 Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime stock opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.31. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.93, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

