Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $390.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $480.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $480.73.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $391.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.33 and a 200-day moving average of $472.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $372.81 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

