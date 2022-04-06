Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

