Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Michael J. Salameh Sells 12,500 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

