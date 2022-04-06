Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.73.

FBHS opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

