Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Jeffrey Dierks Sells 14,471 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HRMY opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

