JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.78.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.