Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases $500,000.00 in Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $1,515,013.26.

Shares of AEI opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

