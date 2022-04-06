Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.41 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,048 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 932,073 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 349,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

