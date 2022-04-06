Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $4,202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ETR opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $122.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Entergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

