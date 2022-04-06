Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda Sells 32,785 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

