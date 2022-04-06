Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.94.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

