RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 17,150 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE RH opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 12 month low of $317.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
