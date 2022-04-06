RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 17,150 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RH opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 12 month low of $317.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

