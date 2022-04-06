State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $371,441,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 181.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after buying an additional 749,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after buying an additional 669,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

