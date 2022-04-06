J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,651,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,599,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.16.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.