Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,640 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $74.04.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

