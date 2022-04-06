State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

