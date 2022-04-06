CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of CyberArk Software worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,810,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 56.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,650 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $22,727,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $173.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

