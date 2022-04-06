State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,315 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.27% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 359,903 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,195,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.63%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.