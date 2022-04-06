State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.82 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

