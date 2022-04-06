State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 194 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $342.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.18 and a 200 day moving average of $337.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.55.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

