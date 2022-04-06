State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.