State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 11,159 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PEB opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.